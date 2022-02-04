Closings
Lacey's Friday Outdoor Winter Weather Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, February 4th 2022, 6:48 am
By:
Lacey Swope
Lacey's Friday Outdoor Winter Weather Forecast
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has a winter weather edition of the Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 4, 2022.
Lacey's Friday Outdoor Winter Weather Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has a winter weather edition of the Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 4, 2022.
Lacey's Friday Outdoor Winter Weather Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has a winter weather edition of the Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 4, 2022.
Science With Swope: Snow Totals
Lacey Swope
On this week's Science With Swope, Meteorologist Lacey Swope talks about droughts, snow totals and melting snow liquid equivalents.
Science With Swope: Snow Totals
Lacey Swope
On this week's Science With Swope, Meteorologist Lacey Swope talks about droughts, snow totals and melting snow liquid equivalents.
What Caught My Eye: Feb. 4
News 9
Here's what's catching the News 9 team's eye on Feb. 4, 2022. The News 9 team had a snow-themed edition of What Caught My Eye for Friday's segment.
What Caught My Eye: Feb. 4
News 9
Here's what's catching the News 9 team's eye on Feb. 4, 2022. The News 9 team had a snow-themed edition of What Caught My Eye for Friday's segment.
News 9 Meteorologist Hannah Scholl's Bridesmaid Tracker, Wedding Forecast
News 9
News 9 Meteorologist Hannah Scholl tracks her bridesmaids as they look to travel into the state amidst the winter storm for her wedding.
News 9 Meteorologist Hannah Scholl's Bridesmaid Tracker, Wedding Forecast
News 9
News 9 Meteorologist Hannah Scholl tracks her bridesmaids as they look to travel into the state amidst the winter storm for her wedding.
Lacey's Friday Outdoor Winter Weather Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has a winter weather edition of the Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 4, 2022.
Science With Swope: Snow Totals
Lacey Swope
On this week's Science With Swope, Meteorologist Lacey Swope talks about droughts, snow totals and melting snow liquid equivalents.
What Caught My Eye: Feb. 4
News 9
Here's what's catching the News 9 team's eye on Feb. 4, 2022. The News 9 team had a snow-themed edition of What Caught My Eye for Friday's segment.
News 9 Meteorologist Hannah Scholl's Bridesmaid Tracker, Wedding Forecast
News 9
News 9 Meteorologist Hannah Scholl tracks her bridesmaids as they look to travel into the state amidst the winter storm for her wedding.
News 9's Jordan Dafnis Takes A Look At Snowfall In The South Metro
News 9
After the winter storm arrived Wednesday and brought snow to the metro, News 9's Jordan Dafnis was in Norman to check out the snowfall Thursday morning.
Lacey's Wednesday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 2, 2022.
White House Officials Optimistic Over Labor Dept. Report Showing 467K New Jobs
Alex Cameron
Declaring “America is back to work,” President Biden touted the latest Labor Department report on Friday which shows the economy gained 467,000 non-farming jobs in January, despite a major spike in coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant.
Oklahoma Photographers Capture Beauty In The Snow
Amy Slanchik
The past few days proved there are some talented photographers in Oklahoma, capturing great pictures of animals in the snow.
State Lawmakers Preview Upcoming 2022 Legislative Session
Storme Jones
Lawmakers have filed thousands of bills ahead of the session, which starts Feb. 7, all during an election year that is sure to have an effect on the session.
John 3:16 Sees Record Number Of People Utilizing Warming Station
Shannon Rousseau
The City of Tulsa received 7.5 inches of snow during this latest winter storm. While many people stayed warm at home, hundreds of Tulsans experiencing homelessness had to utilize warming stations.
Bill Cosby Likely To Avoid Testifying In Sex Assault Lawsuit
Associated Press
A Los Angeles judge on Friday appeared strongly inclined to allow Bill Cosby to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege and avoid giving a deposition in the lawsuit of a woman who alleges he sexually abused her when she was 15 in the mid-1970s.
Broken Arrow Police: 1 Child Killed, 1 Injured After Separate Sledding Accidents
Carley Crabtree
Two children were struck by vehicles in two separate incidents, according to officers. Officers said in each of the incidents, the kids were sledding when they entered the roadway and the collision occurred.
