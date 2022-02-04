×
Breaking News: OKC Metro Weather-Related School Closings And Learning Transitions For Feb. 3-4
Breaking News: OSDH: 4,742 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 51 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
Snow Totals & Frigid Temperatures: Lacey's Friday Early Morning Forecast
Friday, February 4th 2022, 4:47 am
By:
Lacey Swope
Snow Totals & Frigid Temperatures: Lacey's Friday Early Morning Forecast
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Early Morning Forecast for Friday, Feb. 4.
