David's Overnight Winter Weather Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, February 3rd 2022, 8:58 pm
By:
David Payne
David's Overnight Winter Weather Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for February 4, 2022.
Friday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Wind chills, freezing temperatures, ice and more. Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Muskogee Gets Round Of Snow After Sleet & Ice
Grant Stephens
Muskogee finally got its round of snow after a long night of sleet and ice. News On 6's Grant Stephens was live in Muskogee with the latest.
Oklahoma National Guard Works With Troopers To Help Stranded Drivers
Ashlyn Brothers
The Oklahoma National Guard is working with troopers to help stranded drivers get home safe. Guardsmen have been camping out in Vinita since February 2 and said they're going where the storm takes them.
Green Country Embraces Snow & Braves The Weather
Amy Slanchik
Little ones may be enjoying snow for the first time and so many pets are too. For others, the snow means work.
