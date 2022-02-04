OHP Partners With National Guard To Help With Increased Call Volume

Thursday, February 3rd 2022, 8:58 pm

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it's getting some extra help during this winter storm. The National Guard is partnering with troopers as they respond to hundreds of calls.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it has responded to three deadly crashes and nearly 900 calls statewide. That's more than double the amount of calls they would take in 2 days.

Traffic isn't heavy, but trooper Eric Foster believes calls are up due to drivers not paying attention to icy road conditions.

“We're not just seeing snow, under the snow is ice and these warm vehicles are driving over it and they're creating that top level is melting. So, when it melts, it automatically turns to ice when it's 15 degrees outside,” Foster said.

In conditions like this, Foster said troopers are seeing more single vehicle accidents. People getting stuck on the side of the road, sliding into concrete barriers or into ditches.

As the snow continues to fall, the Oklahoma National Guard is stepping in to help with Stranded Motorists Assistance Recovery Teams or SMART.

“We are specifically operating in central and eastern Oklahoma with four specific recovery teams supporting the Department of Public Safety(DPS). Those areas were selected really truly based on the weather forecast and where DPS saw the most significant impact of travel capability to be,” Lt. Col. Shane Riley said.

Each team consists of one trooper, 10 national guardsmen, 2 Humvees and a wrecker.

The best thing to do in weather like this is to stay home if you can, but if you do find yourself needing help. You're asked to call 911.



