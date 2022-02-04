Thursday, February 3rd 2022, 8:58 pm

Metro Outreach Teams Encourage Oklahomans To Go To Shelters During Winter Weather

Freezing temperatures and winter weather have OKC outreach teams working around the clock.

Hundreds of Oklahomans experiencing homelessness are staying warm at shelters Thursday night. For some that's thanks to the hard work of outreach teams.

The Oklahoma City Police Department Outreach team along with the Homeless Alliance spent all day getting people out of the cold and to a shelter.

OCPD said they also have blankets and hats for those who prefer to stay out.

“It’s about trust building and our outreach workers tell me that it often requires 20 or 25 contacts before someone trusts you enough to start working with you,” said Dan Straughan, the Executive Director of the Homeless Alliance.

“Driving around, checking homeless camps, those areas we are familiar with. Checking on those we know are staying outside to make sure they don’t need shelter,” said David Dale, the Lt. over the homeless outreach team at OCPD.

The homeless alliance will be open 24/7 through Sunday.

“A lot are saying yes, and we are bringing them here to the Homeless Alliance or to City Rescue Mission some are still thinking they can tough it out and we just keep going back and asking,” said Straughan.

Embark is shuttling people to and from the Homeless Alliance who need food or warm clothes.

OCPD said If you see anyone out in the cold you can call their non-emergency line at 405-231-2121 and they will check on them.

All the outreach teams will be out again Friday morning.



