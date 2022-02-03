×
Watch Live: Val & Amy Castor Tracking Winter Storm, Road Conditions
Watch Live: Bob Mills SkyNews 9 Flies Over Oklahoma City
Breaking News: OKC Metro Weather-Related School Closings And Learning Transitions For Feb. 3-4
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Tracking Snow: Lacey's Thursday Morning Winter Storm Forecast
Join the conversation
)
Thursday, February 3rd 2022, 9:04 am
By:
Lacey Swope
Tracking Snow: Lacey's Thursday Morning Winter Storm Forecast
Meteorologist Lacey Swope is tracking snow in your latest forecast for Feb. 3, 2022.
Lacey & Jed's Thursday Morning Winter Storm Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologists Lacey Swope and Jed Castles have your Thursday Morning Winter Weather Forecast for Feb. 3, 2022.
Lacey & Jed's Thursday Morning Winter Weather Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologists Lacey Swope and Jed Castles have your Thursday Morning Winter Weather Forecast for Feb. 3, 2022.
Jed's Thursday Morning Winter Weather Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Thursday Morning Forecast for Feb. 3, 2022.
David's Winter Weather Overnight Forecast
David Payne
The News 9 Weather Experts are tracking snow and ice across the state.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Wednesday Winter Weather Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for Feb. 2, 2022.
Multiple Semi Trucks Block EB Lane Of I-40
News On 6
Winter weather has made for hazardous driving conditions in Muskogee.
Snow Crews Work To Clear Roads In Jenks
David Prock
News On 6 has team coverage of snow and ice around Northeast Oklahoma. Mallory Thomas is in Jenks with a look at how crews are working to keep roads safe.
Bristow Kids Enjoying The Snowy Conditions
News On 6
Oklahomans in Bristow are reporting up to 6 inches of snow in some areas and while that's a challenge for city crews, the kids are loving everything minute of it.
Police Identify Man Killed In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
News On 6
Tulsa police have identified a person killed in an early morning shooting on Thursday.
OSDH: 4,968 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 69 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
News 9
Sixty-nine virus-related deaths and 4,968 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state since Wednesday, according to daily numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Green Country Schools In Distance Learning Due To Inclement Weather
News On 6
Winter weather has arrived in Green Country and several school districts are closing or sending students home for virtual learning.
