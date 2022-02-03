News 9 Keeps You Safe, Informed For Day 2 Of The Winter Storm

Thursday, February 3rd 2022, 1:09 pm

By: News 9

A winter storm warning is still in effect for the Oklahoma City metro and parts of western Oklahoma through Thursday evening as snow continues to blanket the state.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, much of the metro has seen anywhere between four and seven inches of snow on the ground since it began Wednesday afternoon.

The first wave of snow has left Oklahoma, but a second wave of snow is making its way through western and central Oklahoma this afternoon.

According to News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne, the snow will be light and moderate throughout portions of Oklahoma City, Edmond and Guthrie.

High temperatures will hover in the teens, but wind chill temperatures are expected to remain below zero throughout the day.

The additional snow is leading to hazardous driving conditions across Oklahoma City. If you are in an accident in Oklahoma City, police said Wednesday that they are only responding to injury accidents.