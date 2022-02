Thursday, February 3rd 2022, 12:55 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is assisting a semi truck that is stuck on a grade in the westbound lanes of I-40 in Okfuskee County.

The semi stalled, causing others behind it to stall as well. Traffic is backed up in the location.

OHP is calling extra assistance to clear the area.

Avoid the area at this time.