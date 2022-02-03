Snow Plow Driver Injured After Plow Rolls Over Multiple Times

Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, 9:01 pm

By: News 9

Snow Plow Driver Injured After Plow Rolls Over Several Times

A driver was injured after the snow plow they operated rolled over multiple times Wednesday night.

The rollover happened on State Highway 4, just east of Mustang Road and north of the Canadian River.

First responders rescued the person from the snow plow and transported them to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the driver is a contractor working for the state.

Oklahoma City police said it is investigating the cause of the rollover.