EMSA Offers Safety Tips Ahead Of Incoming Winter Conditions

Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, 12:59 pm

By: News 9

As roads get worse leading into Wednesday afternoon's winter weather, first responders are preparing to see their call volumes go up this evening and into tomorrow.

EMSA has not seen an increase in call volumes yet, but they want to remind everyone to be safe today.

Here are some tips of advice while dealing with the winter conditions.

If you're working outside, wear layered clothes and work in an area sheltered from the wind.

If you're in a wreck, pull to the side of the roadway if possible.

Wear good shoes with traction if walking on icy roads.

EMSA said their most frequent call in 2021 was for falls due to ice.