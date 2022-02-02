×
Watch Live: Tom Pastrano Tracks Winter Weather In The Metro
Breaking News: Some Parts Of Oklahoma See Up To 5 Inches Of Snow, More Expected Tonight
Breaking News: OKC Metro Weather-Related School Closings And Learning Transitions For Feb. 3
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 2)
Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, 12:57 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 2)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 2)
Top Headlines
Snow Plow Driver Injured After Plow Rolls Over Multiple Times
News 9
A driver was injured after the snow plow they operated rolled over multiple times Wednesday night.
Winter Storm Warning Underway (Updated: 8:15 p.m.)
News On 6
Light rain and some light ice are expected in the in the morning hours on Wednesday. Heavier wintry precipitation is expected to arrive in the evening and nighttime.
City Of Muskogee Experiencing Mix Of Sleet, Rain, Snow
Grant Stephens
Winter weather is moving through Green Country right now, bringing ice and slick roads for much of the area. News on 6's Grant Stephens continues our team coverage with conditions in Muskogee.
Pittsburg County Has Over 1,500 Utility Crew Workers Staged For Winter Storm
Reagan Ledbetter
One of the biggest concerns in Southern Oklahoma is the ice and the effects it could have on power lines. Utilities are already getting ready for that possibility and getting ready in McAlester.
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday.
Oklahomans In Need During Winter Storm Can Dial 211 For Help
Shannon Rousseau
Going from warm weather on Monday to cold temperatures could lead to issues for some Oklahomans. Luckily, an agency can get your questions answered by dialing three numbers. That agency is 211 Eastern Oklahoma, a part of the Community Service Council.
View More Stories