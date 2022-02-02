OKCPS Continues Virtual Learning For Feb. 3 Due To Winter Storm

Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, 12:51 pm

By: News 9

OKCPS has announced they will continue virtual learning for Thursday, Feb. 3 due to the winter storm.

All activities and curbside meals will not be available on Thursday.

The district announced all administrative offices and school buildings will be closed Thursday as well.

Officials from the district will make an announcement regarding a decision for Friday classes as soon as possible.

You can check the latest OKCPS updates at https://www.okcps.org.





This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.