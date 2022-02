Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, 10:36 am

By: Associated Press

CNN head Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after 9 years at the media company.

The executive said he had failed to disclose a personal relationship in the wake of the company’s investigation into Chris Cuomo, who was fired late last year after allegations of sexual harassment.

In a statement Zucker said he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but, “it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”