Some Parts Of Oklahoma See Up To 5 Inches Of Snow, More Expected Tonight

Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, 7:23 pm

By: Ryan Welton

The long-awaited winter storm arrived in the Oklahoma City metro Wednesday afternoon.

As of 7 p.m., the storm has already brought around two inches of snow to some parts of OKC, but more is expected to fall tonight and into early Thursday morning.

Road conditions have already deteriorated, resulting in multiple accidents across the metro.

Oklahoma City police said Wednesday officers will only respond to injury accidents due to slick conditions.

News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said temperatures won't get above the freezing mark until the weekend.







