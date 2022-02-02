Will Rogers World Airport Sees Flight Cancellations Due To Winter Weather

Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, 5:00 am

At Will Rogers World Airport, several airlines canceled flights overnight through Wednesday morning in response to forecasted winter weather.

Will Rogers has announced that Delta has canceled all their morning flights.

American canceled their overnight flights, but currently still plan to resume their 8 a.m. flights Wednesday.

As of early Wednesday, Southwest has canceled a few flights for Wednesday morning as well.

The airport is asking people to call their airlines to check on the status of flights.

Meanwhile, crews at Will Rogers are preparing to treat the runways the best they can.

However, according to the airport, don't plan to pretreat the roads because Wednesday morning's rain.