Jed's Winter Weather Wednesday Morning Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, 4:34 am
By:
Jed Castles
Jed's Winter Weather Wednesday Morning Forecast
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Wednesday Morning Forecast for Feb. 2, 2022.
Top Headlines
Watch: Ascension St. John Medical Director Discusses Heart Disease
News On 6
February is Heart Month, and on Wednesday we talked about two of the most deadly diseases in America and how we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from both. The CDC ranks Heart Disease and COVID-19 as the number one and number three leading causes of death in America, respectively.
Watch: 5-Year-Old TikTok Star Spreading Cheer To Her 3 Million Followers
LeAnne Taylor
News On 6's LeAnne Taylor recently came across a little girl on TikTok with over 3 million followers that makes her laugh every day! She goes by Along Came Abby, and LeAnna shared all types of content from Abby during the 9 a.m. newscast.
Winter Storm Packing Snow, Freezing Rain Moves Across US
Associated Press
A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses.
CNN's Zucker Resigns After Relationship With Co-Worker
Associated Press
CNN head Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after 9 years at the media company.
Oklahoma Department Of Transportation Prepares As Winter Weather Moves Into Green Country
News On 6
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is gearing up for the winter weather and is already treating some areas on Wednesday morning.
Native American Tribes Reach $590M Settlement Over Opioids
Associated Press
Native American tribes have reached settlements over the toll of opioids totaling $590 million with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the country’s three largest drug distribution companies, according to a court filing made public Tuesday.
View More Stories