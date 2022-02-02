OKC Fire Department Shares Safety Tips For Winter Conditions

Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, 4:29 am

The OKC Fire Department said they are ready ahead of the forecasted winter storm.

"We are fully staffed. All of our personnel is ready to go, and we know they are planning to be busier," said Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The fire department is asking you to do your part to stay safe:

If you have to drive, they encourage you to have your gas tank full already and have extra hats, gloves, and blankets if you get stuck on the side of the road.

For your house, they recommend the following.

Keep your phones fully charged.

Have extra food and water.

Plug space heaters directly into the wall, not through an extension cord.

Do not use your stove as a heater.

Remember to put out candles and turn off space heaters before going to sleep.

They're also asking you to check on the seniors in your life in case of accidents, like a fall, which happen all too often during these winter conditions.

The fire department also advised to use generators outside and to do not even leave it in your garage with the door open.

"Just last year, when we had an ice storm in Oklahoma City, we had two people lose their life because they were using generators inside their homes. We want people to be aware of that," said Fulkerson.