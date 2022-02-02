Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey Selected For 2022 Rising Star Game 

Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 9:29 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey has been selected for the 2022 Rising Stars game.

Giddey has played in 44 games (all starts) this season and is averaging 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 31.0 minutes per game. His assists lead all rookies, and rank 19th overall, while his scoring ranks seventh among rookies and his rebounds third. He is the only rookie this season, and one of eight players overall, averaging at least 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

On Jan. 2 against the Mavericks, Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double and only the sixth rookie in history to post at least 17 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in a game. He has recorded 11 double-doubles this season, which leads all rookies, and sets the record for most double-doubles by a Thunder rookie.

In Oklahoma City’s win at Brooklyn on Jan. 13, the Australian native became the fastest rookie in NBA history to reach at least 400 points, 250 rebounds and 200 assists, doing so in his 36th career game. He has 75 offensive rebounds this season, which is the most among all guards.

Giddey becomes the 12th player in Thunder history to be named to a Rising Stars team.

The 2022 Clorox Rising Stars game will be played on Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. CT at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.



