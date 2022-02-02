American, Delta Airlines Cancel OKC Flights Ahead Of Winter Storm

Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 9:29 pm

Delta and American Airlines canceled flights planned to depart from Oklahoma City on Wednesday ahead of a winter storm expected to drop rain, sleet, and snow.

The Will Rogers World Airport announced the cancelations Tuesday on Twitter.

Delta flights planned for Wednesday morning will be pushed to the afternoon. American flights scheduled to depart OKC Wednesday evening will be rescheduled for Thursday morning.

Maintenance crews are prepared to treat and plow the airport’s three runways, but, according to spokesperson Stacey Hamm do not plan to pretreat the roads because of expected rain.

“Right now, it’s really hard for them to prepare knowing that we’re going to get some rain that could turn into some sleet,” Hamm said. “It doesn’t really do any good to put any brine or anything out when we initially get that rain.”

The schedule of arriving and departing flights is available on the airport website. Click here to view the airport flight schedule.

Hamm said anyone traveling to the airport should be cautious of hazardous road conditions, nearby construction, and possible cancelations.

“Each airline is different in how they make their determinations on if they cancel or if flights are delayed,” she said. “If you’ve got a flight out of here (Wednesday) morning, I would just highly recommend that you contact your airline (Tuesday) evening or (Wednesday) morning.”



