Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Sues NFL, Alleging Racist Hiring

Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 7:10 pm

By: Associated Press

Fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores has sued the NFL and three teams, alleging racist hiring practices by the league even as it publicly condemns racism.

The lawsuit seeks class-action status. Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years.

The Dolphins went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.

In a statement, the NFL called the claims without merit, saying diversity is core to everything it does.