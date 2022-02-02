Man Arrested Following Standoff With OKC Police

Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 6:34 pm

A man is now behind bars after a long standoff with Oklahoma City Police late Monday night. It happened near NW 10th and Morgan Road after the man fired a shotgun and threatened to set a home on fire.

Police say they got a call that a man had fired shots inside a trailer. When officers got to the scene, someone flagged them down saying 33-year-old Joey Briseno was armed inside the home with his mother.

According to police reports, Briseno walked out onto his front porch holding a shotgun and fired into the air. He then barricaded himself inside.

"He was very upset, he apparently came out and poured lighter fluid or some type of a flammable liquid all over the front porch, threatened to set it on fire," said MSGT. Gary Knight, with Oklahoma City Police.

Reports go onto say his mother eventually was able to walk out of the home, but Briseno refused to come out.

"There’s other trailers in the area, so there’s concern with him firing the gun and threatening to set the place on fire that he might do something to hurt someone," said Knight.

The tactical team was eventually brought to the scene and after several hours, Briseno surrendered and came out peacefully. He was placed into custody and booked into the Canadian County Jail.

Police say fortunately no one was hurt during the standoff.



