Governor Stitt Declares State Of Emergency For Winter Storm

Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 5:23 pm

By: News 9

Governor Kevin Stitt today signed Executive Order 2022-02 declaring a State of Emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties due to severe winter weather predicted this week.

The winter storm is expected to include a mix of freezing rain, sleet, snow, strong wind gusts, and low temperatures across the state beginning Wednesday, which may result in power outages and hazardous road conditions.

The Executive Order temporarily suspends requirements for size and weights permits of oversized vehicles transporting materials and supplies used for emergency relief and power restoration.

State agencies are continuing to prepare for the winter storm, including the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, Oklahoma Corporation Commission, Oklahoma Insurance Department, Oklahoma National Guard, Oklahoma State Department of Health, and others.

Executive Order 2022-02 is in effect for 7 days and may be extended for additional days if conditions warrant.



