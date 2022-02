Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 6:03 pm

By: News 9

Hit & Run Turns Into Chase In NE OKC

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office confirms that they were involved in a chase Tuesday afternoon.

Police have arrested Antonio Young on complaints of Felony Eluding and Hit & Run.

Young was being stopped for a road rage incident by the Oklahoma County warrant team.

That is when he fled. The chase ended on NE 23rd St.

Both of the hit & run crashes were minor.

Young did not have any outstanding warrants.

This is a developing story.