Oklahoma City Prepares Roads Ahead Of Winter Storm

We're encouraged to stay home on Wednesday, but if you can't, state and city crews want you to know they're doing what they can to keep us safe.

Starting at midnight, 75 city workers will be loading up trucks with salt and heading out to treat roads.

“We will have 30 trucks out on the streets all of the time. They will be salting and plowing because it sounds like we will get 3-4 inches of snow so we will need to plow some of that off,” said Raymond Melton, the Street Superintendent with The City of Oklahoma City.

“Plan extra time, drive for conditions definitely give a lot of space between yourself and other vehicles and particularly stay more than 200 feet behind our snowplow equipment,” said Lisa Shearer-Salim, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation Spokesperson.

The City of Oklahoma City along with ODOT are hard at work ahead of winter weather expected in the metro.

“We’ve got over 10,000 tons of salt for the rest of the year and that will do us list fine. We have plenty of salt on hand,” said Melton.

ODOT said they have already sent out crews to pre-treat roads. The city will start to deploy workers overnight into Wednesday morning

“They will work a 12-hour shift from midnight to noon and then the second shift will come in from noon to midnight and we will do that until the streets are clear enough to be safe,” said the Street Superintendent.

The city will treat every road on their snow route created at the beginning of the year. ODOT will maintain every interstate and state highway

“We get to them as quickly as possible, but we do ask motorist to really check conditions before they leave tomorrow because it can take time to hit every area that needs to be hit even with pre-treatment it will still take some time to make sure that we’ve got a good salt and sand base down,” said Shearer-Salim.

Both departments want to remind people to give yourself extra time on the roads if you must travel.








