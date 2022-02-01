Caught On Camera: 67-Year-Old Man Attacked In OKC

Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 4:45 pm

UPDATE: Oklahoma City Police confirm they have identified the suspect in the video thanks to tips from the community. This story will be updated again once more information is available.

A 67-year-old was allegedly attacked near downtown Oklahoma City. A video shows the man getting punched multiple times and knocked to the ground. Now, investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Police say it started when a car drove up to the victim and was apparently upset with him being in the street.

In the video, the suspect can be seen approaching the man in the street near NW 11th and Robinson, when he begins swinging.

"Knocks him out, punches him multiple times knocking him out right in the middle of the roadway," said MSGT. Gary Knight, with Oklahoma City Police.

Police say the victim told officers he was walking down the street like he does every day and the suspect started yelling at him for being in the street. The victim says the two started yelling back and forth at each other. However, he doesn’t remember anything after that.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be okay. The suspect was driving a bright red Dodge Charger.

"You get a very good look at him and a very good look at his vehicle," said Knight. "A good enough look that anyone who knows him should recognize him immediately."

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this incident, you’re asked to call crime stoppers at 405-235-7300.



