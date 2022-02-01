Road Treatment Methods In Place Ahead Of Winter Storm Arrival

Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 1:35 pm

By: News 9

Around 10,000 tons of salt are ready to treat Oklahoma City snow routes ahead of the upcoming winter storm.

The city said crews will start treating roads overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said its salt and sand sheds are stocked at capacity and they also have reserve trucks loaded ahead of the storm's arrival.

ODOT and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority also said they are close to full staff and ready for what this storm will bring.



