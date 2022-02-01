EMSA Prepares Staff For Incoming Winter Conditions

Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 12:06 pm

By: News 9

Paramedics across the state are making arrangements for winter storm staffing.

News 9's Colby Thelen explained how EMSA is planning for incoming winter weather.

EMSA expects the typical calls it receives when snow and ice arrive, such as crashes, slips and falls.

In response to this, paramedics ask that if you can, just stay inside.

Many people do, and as a result EMSA said call volume isn't all that bad.

But they will have a manageable crew size to cover the volume and those crews will be taken care of in advance.

Another thing to keep in mind, emergency crews need to find the safest route.

They will be on the lookout for dicey streets, long bridges and steep inclines.

When responding, they have to avoid treacherous roads but will find routes that are only a few minutes longer.

EMSA's goal is to get people to the hospital as fast and safely as possible.











