Winter Storm Warning Issued For Several OK Counties

Several counties in Oklahoma have been issued a winter storm warning ahead of this week's dangerous winter conditions.
This comes ahead of Tuesday evening's precipitation that will lead into a wintry mix Wednesday.
These conditions will make travel dangerous and it is advised to stay at home if possible.
Wednesday's winter conditions will lead into a 50% chance of snow Thursday.
Stay tuned in to your latest forecasts for the latest details and information.
Here is a full list of counties with an issued winter storm warning:
Cimarron County (until 6 p.m. Thursday)
Texas and Beaver County (until 6:00pm Thursday)
Harper, Woods, Alfalfa, Kay, Ellis, Woodward, Major, Garfield, Noble, Blaine, Kingfisher, Logan, Payne, Caddo, Canadian, Oklahoma, Lincoln, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie and Seminole County (until 6:00pm Thursday)
Hughes, Tillman, Comanche, Stephens, Garvin, Murray, Pontotoc, Jefferson, Carter and Love County (until 6:00pm Thursday)
Okfuskee County (until 12:00am Friday)