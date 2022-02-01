Winter Storm Warning Issued For Several OK Counties

Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 11:38 am

By: News 9

Several counties in Oklahoma have been issued a winter storm warning ahead of this week's dangerous winter conditions.

This comes ahead of Tuesday evening's precipitation that will lead into a wintry mix Wednesday.

These conditions will make travel dangerous and it is advised to stay at home if possible.

Wednesday's winter conditions will lead into a 50% chance of snow Thursday.

Stay tuned in to your latest forecasts for the latest details and information.

Here is a full list of counties with an issued winter storm warning:

Cimarron County (until 6 p.m. Thursday)

Texas and Beaver County (until 6:00pm Thursday)

Harper, Woods, Alfalfa, Kay, Ellis, Woodward, Major, Garfield, Noble, Blaine, Kingfisher, Logan, Payne, Caddo, Canadian, Oklahoma, Lincoln, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie and Seminole County (until 6:00pm Thursday)

Hughes, Tillman, Comanche, Stephens, Garvin, Murray, Pontotoc, Jefferson, Carter and Love County (until 6:00pm Thursday)

Okfuskee County (until 12:00am Friday)