Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 9:30 am

By: News 9

Students, teachers and parents of Oklahoma City Public Schools are being advised by the district to be ready ahead of the winter storm.

The district said it is prepared to shift all schools to virtual learning if needed, due to the winter weather.

OKCPS is asking staff and students to bring home devices and learning material Tuesday in case virtual learning is needed.

School officials said they will let families know of any changes by Tuesday evening.