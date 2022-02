Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 8:10 am

By: News 9

Officer Involved In Crash On I-40

A multi-vehicle crash involved a police officer on I-40 Westbound near Sooner Road Tuesday morning.

At this time, no serious injuries have been reported.

According to OHP, eight total vehicles were involved in the accident.

A slow down in traffic is what caused the pile-up, OHP said.





This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.