Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 6:07 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police responded to an incident at a trailer park late Monday night near Northwest 10th and Morgan.

A suspect was inside a trailer with a gun and had shot their family dog, according to deputies.

Deputies said the suspect was then inside the trailer with his mother for quite some time.

The mother was eventually able to get out of the trailer safely, deputies said.

According to police, the standoff ended overnight with the suspect in custody.