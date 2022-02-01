OG&E Implements New Technology To Help Manage Power Outages

Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 5:02 am

OG&E says this year they are implementing new smart communication technology into their power grid.

This comes after last February's historic winter storm and deep freeze left some customers without power for more than a week.

OG&E says it could look like one neighborhood with power rerouting its electricity to a nearby neighborhood without power.

Making it so that no one in that area would lose power, or the outage would be shorter.

"Say one neighborhood loses power, but it can be re-routed to be fed to another line from another neighborhood, if the neighborhoods are connected, then we can re-route the power and no one would see the outage," said Trisha Koelsch, with OG&E. "Or they would have a blink of an outage instead of a longer-standing outage."

OG&E says the updates have already been implemented in Arkansas and they are seeing success.

However, with the temperature drop happening Wednesday, OG&E says people still need to prepare for the loss of power.

They recommend preparing an emergency kit and charging all electronics before the winter weather arrives.

OG&E says currently they are in the process of pre-staging more than 3,000 personnel across their entire service area.








