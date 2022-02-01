Monday, January 31st 2022, 9:49 pm

Parents of Mount St. Mary Students Describe Administration Response To Assaults As School Continues Internal Investigation

Two parents of current and former students of Mount St. Mary Catholic High School in Oklahoma City said their children were criticized by administrators after reporting incidents of assault by other students.

One parent, Kristi Darrow, said her daughter graduated from the school in 2017. Another parent of a current student spoke anonymously to News 9 in fear of retaliation.

The school is amid an internal investigation into alleged incidents on campus, and the administration’s response.

This article will be updated.



