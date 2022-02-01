Monday, January 31st 2022, 6:29 pm

Woman That Make Quilts For The Homeless Gets Generous Donation

We introduced you to Sandra Roark earlier this month. On her own she makes the heavy quilts for the homeless. Sandra’s story touched a lot of people including a viewer all the way in California.

Since our initial interview Sandra has received lots of donations for the quilts.

“Well, I’ve had three ladies that contacted me, one brought me three boxes of double-knit material,” said Roark.

California businessman Bob Nouri lived in Oklahoma for thirty-seven years

“I left Oklahoma, but Oklahoma never left me,” said Nouri.

He follows News 9 and was touched by Sandra’s story.

“Because a lot of people believe that helping people is just giving money, but more importantly that money are the people that put their time, their energy, or their talent to work,” said Nouri.

Nouri sent a generous donation to help Sandra’s efforts and we got to present her the surprise.

We told Roark we were doing a follow-up to her story. She was leery but had no idea of what was about to happen.

“Oh my gosh! $10,000!” Sandra screamed with emotion.

Nouri had a message for Roark.

“You are definitely an inspiration, should be an inspiration to all for being so selfless and being kind and generous with your time and energy,” said Nouri.

Sandra was so appreciative. She’s been trying to get her sewing machines repaired for months.

“Thank you so much for this it’s going to help me get my machines fixed and just make a difference,” said Roark.

With tears in her eye, Roark immediately made the call to have her sewing machines repaired.



