Monday Evening Forecast
Monday, January 31st 2022, 5:36 pm
By:
David Payne
Monday Evening Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Monday evening forecast.
Winter Storm Arrives Soon
Alan Crone
It will be another mild day across Green Country, but big changes are on the horizon.
OHP Troopers Identify Man Killed In Deadly Crash In Ottawa County
News On 6
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers have identified a victim killed in a deadly crash along I-44 in Ottawa County.
Union Public Schools Asks For Input On New Mascot Design
News On 6
Union Public Schools is asking for your input on the design for its new Redhawks mascot.
