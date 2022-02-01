Monday, January 31st 2022, 10:21 pm

'Did You Feel It?': State Seismologist Breaks Down 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Near Medford

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake near Blackwell triggers a series of aftershocks in the state of Oklahoma.

Jake Walter, the state Seismologist, said they are currently tracking the aftershock pattern across the State and will be for the next few weeks.

“Last year we had a series of earthquakes that were greater than 4.0 or right on the cusp of 4.0 but last time there was a 4.5 you have to go back to May of 2019 in a similar area to this,” he said.

Ponca City, Enid, Oklahoma City and Medford all experienced an aftershock within hours of the earthquake reported at 11:10 a.m. Monday morning.

Medford High School saw some damage, thankfully no one was injured.

“During the aftershock sequence sometimes, you can have a larger event than the main shock so you can still have damage if there is a larger event that is coming after this particular main shock,” said Walter.

He said this area is no stranger to earthquakes caused by the oil and gas industry.

“This is in the same region as some of that wastewater disposal and so we are looking closely at the disposal volumes near this particular earthquake,” said Walter.

The state corporation commission, who regulates the states oil and gas, is ordering wastewater disposal wells within 6 miles of the earthquake’s epicenter to shut in.

“When they require a well to shut in that means that no more disposals will occur at those particular wells and we will continue to monitor the activity and hopefully the seismic activity will subside,” he said.

Walter said as more time passes it is unlikely we will feel shaking from another aftershock. However, if we do the best thing is to take cover and don’t move until it’s over.







