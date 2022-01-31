County Deputies Confiscate Over 32,000 Fentanyl Pills In Drug Bust

Monday, January 31st 2022, 5:14 pm

Oklahoma Sheriff’s deputies confiscated a large amount of fentanyl pills Thursday during a traffic stop.

The stop happened on I-40 near Douglas Avenue in the Oklahoma City metro.

Deputies found 32,000 fentanyl pills under the front seat of the vehicle that was pulled over for speeding.

But these aren’t pain meds you would get at a pharmacy.

“These are poison, these are about as dangerous as dangerous can get,” said Aaron Brilbeck, OCSD information officer.

Each pill contains a different amount of Fentanyl, a power narcotic.

“When these pills are produced, they’re produced in some shoddy little lab someplace by cartel members who don’t really care if you live or die. So, each pill oftentimes will have more amounts or lesser amounts of fentanyl, so what you think you might be taking in terms of fentanyl, may be enough to kill you,” he said.

A drug task force involving Oklahoma City Police and Oklahoma County worked together on the bust.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Daud Jabril and 25-year-old Warsame Ali. Both were booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center for felony aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics reports seeing increasing numbers of overdoses due to fentanyl over the past decade, as traffickers take advantage of the opioid crisis.

“That is why we’ve seen a lot of these counterfeit oxycodone move to the streets…and being sold, because again side by side, an addict is not going to be able to tell the difference,” said Mark Woodward, OBN spokesman.

Fentanyl is mixed with other drugs that a user might not expect to contain the narcotic.

“We’ve seen such an alarming rate of overdoses all across the United States including here in Oklahoma, from people who bought or were given oxycodone and it ended up being one of these counterfeit pills that was laced with fentanyl,” he said.

If you or a loved one are struggling with drug addiction, there is hope.

Call the Drug and Alcohol Abuse 24-hour action helpline at 800-522-9054.

If you want to report illegal drug use, you can confidentially message the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics on their Facebook page.



