Monday, January 31st 2022, 12:24 pm

By: News 9

Car prices remain near record highs, but that is not deterring buyers.

Prices for used vehicles surged 37% over the last year based on the December consumer price index.

And a new car isn't much of a deal either, with new vehicles up 12%.

According to Morning Consult, car ownership increased for every demographic, except Gen Z, by the end of 2021.