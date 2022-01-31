OSU Responds To Campus Sexual Assault Cases

Monday, January 31st 2022, 9:47 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma State University officials said there has been an alarming rate of sexual assault cases at its Stillwater campus over the past few semesters.

OSU police said four sexual assaults were reported in January alone.

University officials are trying to spread awareness to prevent more cases from happening.

The school said in a statement: "We strive to make an environment where students feel empowered to report an incident and educate all members of the Cowboy family about the issue of consent."

The university is requiring all incoming students to complete online training on sexual violence prevention.

OSU urges students to reach out to campus police if they or someone they know is a victim.











