Monday, January 31st 2022, 6:30 am

By: News 9

Military medical teams are expected in early February to help relieve some stress from overworked healthcare workers in metro hospitals.

Oklahoma COVID cases are soaring and hospitals are reaching their breaking points.

One team of 25 army personnel are expected at OU Health facilities, while two air force teams made up of 45 members will help at Integris Health.

The military teams will be made up of physicians, nurses and other qualified personnel.