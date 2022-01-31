Warm Weather Stays A Couple More Days Before Brutal Cold

Sunday, January 30th 2022, 11:42 pm

By: News 9

There will be lots of sunshine and a warm southern wind that will help us reach for afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 60s Sunday across central Oklahoma.

We’re expecting more of the same for Monday. Most of the state will be in the upper 60s while some could reach 70 degrees for high temperatures.

Meteorologist Justin Rudicel said a big winter storm is brewing and it could produce some significant amounts of ice and snow across the state.

While exact amounts are still uncertain, the likelihood of some freezing drizzle and snow for many Oklahomans starting Tuesday is becoming more certain.

Dangerous wind chills will return, as well.