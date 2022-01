Sunday, January 30th 2022, 6:27 pm

By: News 9

1 Victim Rushed To Hospital Following NW OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City police said a person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Council Road.

Officials said there may have been a confrontation that led to the shooting.

The victim was transported to a metro hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

Police have detained a person for questioning.

The police department's investigation is ongoing.