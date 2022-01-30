Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office Searching For 2 Suspects Accused Of Burglary

Saturday, January 29th 2022, 10:54 pm

By: News 9

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is searching for two persons of interest who they say burglarized a home near Shawnee on Saturday.

The PCSO confirmed in a social media post that they're searching for Michael Wayne Cross and Rusty Cross.

Lieutenant Strand with the PCSO told News 9 that the burglary was near Crosslin Road and River Road. Lt. Strand said the burglars were found by the homeowner who pursued them once they left.

The first suspect is a white male, 6-feet-tall, with tattoos on his arms and neck. Lt. Strand said he was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a ball cap. This suspect was last seen near Hickory Hollow and Crosslin Road.

The second suspect is a white male who is bald with a goatee. Lt. Strand said he was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and work boots.

Lt. Stand confirmed the persons of interest as Rusty Cross and Michael Cross.

If you have any information on the location of these people, please call local law enforcement or the PCSO.