Norman Neighborhood Sees 2nd Round Of Hail Damage After Sunday Storm

Sunday’s severe weather came and went but many are now dealing with cleaning up the damage.

Imagine repairing your house after severe weather only to repair it again the same year.

“You can’t fight mother nature,” said Valerie Campbell who lives in Norman.

“Here we go again…haha my insurance is going to love me,” said Mark Sharp who lives in the same neighborhood.

That’s the reality for multiple residents in a Norman neighborhood.

“We started hearing the windows, hail come on the house, these thuds on the roof! We knew we were in trouble at that point in time,” said Campbell.

“This is the second time. His car actually got totaled last time from the hail damage,” said Jace Rosser who also lives on Garver Street.

Sunday’s severe weather left multiple residents along Garver and Pickard with holes in their siding and dented gutters for the second time.

“Everything was totaled, and we had just gotten everything fixed, had written Stoneridge the last check on Friday and then this came on Sunday,” said Campbell.

“They just finished putting this front siding up Saturday while I was watching the ball game,” said Sharp.

Rosser and his roommate said the damage to their house was nothing compared to their cars.

“We have a garage but only one car fits. Most people don’t have covering so it does a pretty good number on cars around here for sure,” he said.

After years of living in the area Allen and Valerie Campbell said this is a first.

“We have been married for 25 years and never have we had to have the siding replaced or anything done to this house other than a little bit of roof damage from hail. We are stunned that this has happened two times in six months,” said Valerie.

The homeowners said they expect long wait times for repairs. The said the demand for these materials is high but they are staying positive and hope the worst is behind them.