Wednesday, February 17th 2021, 6:05 am

By: News 9, Tevis Hillis

OKC Customers Experience Little To No Water Pressure Due To Extreme Cold

OKC Customers Experience Little To No Water Pressure Due To Extreme Cold

Customers across Oklahoma City are dealing with water outages due to the extreme cold.

Read Related: Water Problems Reported Across Oklahoma City, City Says

Across the metro, there is low to no water pressure. Now the city is asking for residents to conserve water.

Water treatment plants are now running at what a typical summer demand level would be.

The city says you might not have water for periods of time as crews are working to turn off the water for thousands of private line breaks.

Here's what the city is asking you to do:

Leave cabinet doors open. Do not try to use an open flame or boiling water to thaw your pipes. Know where your water shutoff is in case of an emergency. Try not to use high water demand appliances like washing machines and dishwashers.

The city also asks that you send an email Water@OKC.Gov to report an outage, instead of calling them.