OKC Customers Experience Little To No Water Pressure Due To Extreme Cold

Customers across Oklahoma City are dealing with water outages due to the extreme cold.
Across the metro, there is low to no water pressure. Now the city is asking for residents to conserve water.
Water treatment plants are now running at what a typical summer demand level would be.
The city says you might not have water for periods of time as crews are working to turn off the water for thousands of private line breaks.
Here's what the city is asking you to do:
The city also asks that you send an email Water@OKC.Gov to report an outage, instead of calling them.