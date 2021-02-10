StormTracker Sammy Brence

News 9 Storm Tracker Sammy Brence was raised in Minco and calls Mustang home. He joined the News 9 Storm Team in August 2019.

By: News 9

Sammy has been married for 15 years to his wife, Jana. He's a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in the Presidential Honor Guard and then later as a F15E Weapons Specialist. These days he teaches technicians to repair Air Traffic Control Systems for the FAA.

Sammy has always had a love for weather and weather photography. He met Brandon Pennel through mutual friends back around 2014, and the two of them have been chasing together ever since.

Sammy's hobbies include coding/programming and a huge love for Marvel Comics.