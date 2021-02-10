StormTracker Brandon Pennel

News 9 Storm Tracker Brandon Pennel is a native Oklahoman, born and raised, graduating high school from Cushing in 2000. He joined the News 9 Storm Team in August 2019.

By: News 9

He has had a passion for weather since he was a child, but the storm that got him into chasing was the May 3, 1999, tornado. Just watching the power of it, he knew at that moment that he wanted to chase -- and then started chasing in Spring 2001. Brandon has witnessed tornadoes in nine states. Being a native of Oklahoma and a resident of Moore since 2002, he knows all too well, unfortunately, the devastating effects of Mother Nature's power. He takes protecting the lives of his fellow Oklahomans and their families very seriously.

When not doing something weather-related, Brandon is heavily involved in youth sports. He volunteers to coach one of his three daughter's travel softball teams. He has been married to his wife, Jennise, since September 2002. Together they have three beautiful daughters: Macie, Breese, and Berkley. He also owns and operates a construction company focused on residential carpentry.

Brandon also enjoys hunting, fishing, watching football and fellowship with numerous friends and family.







