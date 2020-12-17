By: News 9

Anjelicia Bruton joined the News 9 family as a multi-media journalist in December 2020. She came to Oklahoma City from a station in Columbus, Georgia. In Columbus, Anjelicia covered stories on post at Fort Benning, deadly tornadoes in Alabama and an array of other stories. She also spent time as a multimedia journalist in the Florida panhandle.

Anjelicia volunteered at her sister station in Panama City, Florida after Hurricane Michael. She spent two weeks working with the news team as they recovered from the devastating storm. These stories hit close to home for Anjelicia. Growing up in Florida, she understands the importance of severe weather. She says this was not only was an opportunity to help her sister station, but to connect with families in her own backyard.

Anjelicia was born and raised in Tallahassee, Florida. She decided to stay close to home and attend Florida A&M University (FAMU) where she graduated in the top 10% of her school and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism.

While there she served as a reporter, anchor, and producer for her award winning school news station. She served as the online editor for Journey Magazine leading the team to receive the Society of Professional Journalist (SPJ) Sunshine Award for Best Publication. Anjelicia was also part of Paradigm News, an online news source where she produced in-depth stories.

She is also part of National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and Kappa Tau Alpha National Honor Society. When she’s not working she enjoys watching Netflix, traveling and of course, shopping.