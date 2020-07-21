Group Of Demonstrators Arrested In Okla. Co. DA's Office Spend Night In Jail

By: Jennifer Pierce

Seven protesters spent the night in the Oklahoma County jail after they were arrested Monday inside the Oklahoma County district attorney's office.

They were arrested for trespassing after they refused to leave after the office closed.

One by one, seven demonstrators were handcuffed by Oklahoma County deputies and taken to jail for trespassing. One of the protesters posted a video on Twitter. A county employee could be heard in the video telling them the office closed at 5 p.m. and they needed to leave.

“We gave them several attempts to get them to leave under their own power,” said Capt. Charles Avery, Oklahoma County district attorney's office. “They decided not to, and instead, decided to be taken into custody.”

The following morning, supporters waited outside the doors of the jail for the group of demonstrators to be released.

“The individuals that participated in a very peaceful sit-in and honestly, inspirational sit-in in the district attorney’s office did so with five demands,” said Sara Banna, local activist.

Banna said the first demand was for District Attorney David Prater to drop the charges against citizens who took part in protests on May 30. She called the charges false and excessive.

They also want Prater to reopen the deadly officer-involved shooting of a 17-year-old Edmond student.

“In our perspective, Isaiah Lewis was murdered by two police officers from Edmond, and we want accountability and justice,” Banna said.

Lastly, they were calling for Prater to resign.

“There are strong feelings that he has abused his authority and his power particularly with the excessive charges of demonstrators,” said Banna.

Prater said he was unable to meet with the demonstrators because he was in a meeting with police until after 5 p.m.