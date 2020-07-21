Oklahomans To See Rain, Storm Chances Throughout The Day

Tuesday, July 21st 2020, 6:46 am



Oklahomans in northern and western Oklahoma will wake up to very heavy rain and storms.

Morning Storm Chances

These storms are not severe, but could produce some pea size hail and winds up to 45 mph.

Over the next several hours, storms will drift to the northeast.

There's a slight chance for showers in the metro through mid-morning.

Tuesday afternoon, additional storms will be possible. Any storm that develops could produce winds to 70 mph and up to quarter size hail.

Tuesday Storm Zone

Storm chances will be slight later Tuesday with most areas seeing a 20% chance.

Hour by Hour

